Dallas paramedic killed: Police release picture of hit-and-run driver's SUV

The Brief Dallas police say the 31-year-old was driving her white Scion when the driver of a the Acura slammed into her and took off on foot. Police have identified a vehicle involved in a deadly crash that took the life of a Dallas paramedic on Sept. 21. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.



Police need the public's help finding the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that took the life of an off-duty Dallas paramedic.

The crash happened on Sept. 21 just before 6 a.m.

Police on Friday released pictures of a silver 2005 Acura MDA with Texas license plate KJN5671 involved in the hit-and-run. They believe its driver is the one who T-boned 31-year-old Daniela Fonseca's car.

On September 21, 2024, at approximately 5:55 a.m., an unknown driver was driving a silver 2005 Acura MDX with Texas license plate KJN5671 and caused a crash that resulted in the death of 31-year-old Daniela Fonseca.

After the crash, the SUV's driver ran from the scene. A witness reportedly tried to chase the driver but couldn't catch them.

Family members say Fonseca passed away after nearly a week in the Intensive Care Unit at Baylor Medical Center. She was off-duty at the time of the crash.

The Vehicle Crimes Unit is requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective J. Keteltas, #10439, at 214-671-3437 or via email at james.keteltas@dallaspolice.gov . This offense is documented under case number 144694-2024.

Crime Stoppers Reward Information

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and any other felony offense. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Featured article

Dallas police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.