Off-duty Dallas paramedic in ICU after being T-boned by hit-and-run driver

An off-duty Dallas paramedic is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was T-boned by a hit-and-run driver.

Daniela Fonseca is a paramedic with Dispatch Health and is there for others at their worst times. But last Saturday, she was involved in a terrible car wreck. The person who hit her took off.

Fonceca’s family is desperate for answers.

Liza Berdugo is Fonceca’s older sister.

"She's beautiful and adventurous, and he stripped all of that from her," she said. "I'm angry because he could've helped her."

The crash happened early Saturday around 6 a.m. at the intersection of North Carroll and Ross Avenue in Old East Dallas.

According to Dallas police, the 31-year-old was driving her white Scion when the driver of a green SUV slammed into her and took off on foot.

Berdugo says he T-boned her on the driver's side door. A witness reportedly tried to chase the guy but couldn't catch him.

"I just want to know who ran after him and who helped her," Berdugo said. "If she was awake, what did she say?"

Fonseca was rushed to nearby Baylor Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

Berdugo says her sister has not woken up since the crash.

"My family is devastated," she said. "It's just something that we never thought we'd have to go through."

As the youngest of seven siblings, Fonseca has a lot of family praying for her recovery.

Berdugo says she hopes someone with important information about the crash will see this story and come forward.

"He could've just stayed, but he left. He ran, and he didn't know the pain that he was causing us. He didn't know who she was and what she meant to everyone," she said. "When people come and pray over her, she makes a movement or coughs. There's reactions where she's telling us she's there. And I know that's God."

Berdugo says she's been in touch with the detective assigned to the case. He's reviewing security camera footage from near the crash site.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.