Dallas paramedic dies after hit-and-run crash

A Dallas paramedic who was T-boned by an SUV while off-duty has died.

Family members of Daniela Fonseca say the 31-year-old passed away on Friday after nearly a week in the Intensive Care Unit at Baylor Medical Center.

Fonseca was hit at the intersection of North Carroll and Ross Avenue in Old East Dallas on the morning of Sept. 21.

According to Dallas police, the 31-year-old was driving her white Scion when the driver of a green SUV slammed into her and took off on foot.

A witness reportedly tried to chase the driver but couldn't catch him.

Fonseca was the youngest of seven siblings, who are now mourning her loss.

Liza Berdugo, Fonceca’s older sister, wants to thank the people who tried to help.

"They did right by my sister. I am forever grateful," she told FOX 4.

No arrests have been announced.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.