Man who led Fort Worth police on chase arrested after standoff in Arlington home he broke into

A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police said he led Fort Worth police on a chase Saturday afternoon, before breaking into an Arlington home.

This started just after 4 p.m., when an officer saw a silver BMW SUV that was driving erratically.

Police said the driver, later identified as Daniel Ortiz, crashed into two vehicles as officers tried to pull him over.

Officers chased after Ortiz, before stopping the chase due to heavy traffic.

A short time later, an officer found the suspect’s vehicle near a home on Fielder Road, near I-30.

Police set up a perimeter and searched for Ortiz, but it was found he had fled the area.

Arlington police then got a report of a man who tried to carjack someone. Police said Ortiz then broke into a home in the 1700 block of Northwood Court.

The homeowner was away, but security cameras showed Ortiz was in the home.

SWAT responded to the scene, and Ortiz was taken into custody.

Ortiz was charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle by Fort Worth PD, and burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault by Arlington PD.