North Texas woman arrested for taking part in U.S. Capitol riot

article

A Collin County woman was arrested nearly three years after the FBI said she assaulted law enforcement during the U.S. Capitol riot.

Dana Jean Bell, of Princeton, faces several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Court documents allege the 65-year-old grabbed an officer's baton after forcing her way into the Capitol building with a mob of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

Investigators said she was also seen on video assaulting two members of the media that day.