Damaging winds, hail leave damage at Tarrant County businesses

The storms that brought much-needed rain Wednesday night also came with damaging wind and hail.

There was disbelief as business owners were cleaning up after strong winds from Wednesday night's storm left behind some serious damage.

On Thursday, the decades-old Camp Bowie Boulevard family business, Western Campers, is focused on repairing their fence and at least two totaled campers.

One travel camper flew out of the fenced yard. Another RV-type vehicle on the sales lot was completely toppled.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"Not quite like this, no. I’d be curious to see if the Weather Service knows anything about because like straight-line winds or something," said owner Peggy Johnson.

FOX 4 viewers shared videos during the Wednesday night storm that included high winds, pounding rain and hail that relentlessly pummeled property in areas of Tarrant and Parker counties.

Edward Andrews is trying to sort where to begin at his car dealership. A staggering number of vehicle windows are busted from hail damage.

Featured article

"I thought we get a little rain, and that would be the size of it, you know," he said.

Andrews had just left and made it home before the storm hit Wednesday.

"Just started putting something on the grill to cook, and I got a call," he recalled. "I’m thinking it can’t be that bad. The guy said, ‘Your main window is out. Someone can just walk right in the building. By the time I drive down here and see this, I’m thinking this is like really incredible, horrible."

Alejandro Cerda was still inside the tattoo studio that he works at a couple blocks away. He saw flash floods sweeping people off their feet before their shop roof collapsed.

Featured article

"They were trying to run because I guess they seen the storm or whatever. There were like 100 mph winds, and it just swept them. You could see the rain coming up off the ground, and they were coming up with it, and they barely made it in that door," he recalled. "The impact dropped me to the floor. So when I’m looking, there’s just water spilling everywhere. And within minutes, the roof started caving in. I ducked for cover in the restroom, and it took about 40 minutes. There was about four inches of water inside the shop."

Image 1 of 2 ▼

All indications from the National Weather Service point to straight-line wind damage and not a tornado.