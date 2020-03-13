Dallas Zoo, Six Flags Over Texas to temporarily close due to coronavirus

article

Six Flags Over Texas is the latest major theme park to suspend operations due to the coronavirus, and the Dallas Zoo is temporarily closing to the public through at least March 20.

Six Flags is closing its park in Arlington and Fiesta Texas in San Antonio through the end of March.

There have been no cases of COVID-19 linked to either park, according to Six Flags.

This comes after Disney announced plans to temporarily close Disneyland and Disney World starting this weekend.

The temporary closure of the Dallas Zoo was made in part due to the Dallas County health declaration that banned groups of more than 500.

The zoo said its top priority is the health and safety of staff, guests, volunteers, and the animals in its care.

The Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park is also closed.