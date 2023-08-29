Dallas Zoo missing monkeys suspect found incompetent to stand trial

The man accused of stealing two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo was ruled incompetent and will not face trial.

Police said Davion Irvin confessed to stealing two emperor tamarin monkeys in late January.

The animals were later found safe at a vacant home in Lancaster, a few miles south of the zoo.

Irvin is also accused of cutting enclosures in another monkey exhibit and the clouded leopard habitat. One clouded leopard escaped but was later found on the zoo grounds.

According to court documents, Irvin told investigators after his arrest that he planned to steal more animals because he likes animals.

A Dallas County grand jury indicted him in March for misdemeanor animal cruelty and felony burglary charges.

Davion Irvin (Source: Dallas Jail)

However, records show a court-ordered psychiatrist last month found him incompetent for criminal proceedings.

Irvin was ordered to spend time in a state hospital.