Dallas Zoo makes changes to its mask policy

article

Starting Saturday, the Dallas Zoo will change its mask policy from masks required, to masks strongly recommended in most outdoor areas.

Guests who are 10 and older will still be required to wear masks in the zoo’s indoor areas and when they have close contact with animals.

The zoo changed its policy following changes to CDC guidelines and "increasing vaccination rates" here in North Texas.

Guests are still encouraged to wear masks in any space where they cannot stay socially distanced from others.