Dallas Zoo hosts sold-out 'Dollar Day' despite the heat

The Dallas Zoo has been taking steps to keep its guests and animals safe in the brutal summer heat.

About 25,000 people are expected to visit the zoo on Tuesday for the final "Dollar Day" of the season. The $1 tickets were sold out despite the heat.

Many families made their way into the exhibits early to take advantage of the cooler hours. The gates open at 8 a.m. through August for that very reason.

The zoo encouraged guests to bring sunscreen and a refillable water bottle.

It has added misting stations and extra water refilling stations across the park.

There are also several air-conditioned indoor areas with stickers that urge guests to "retreat from the heat" during their visit.

A few of the zoo’s younger visitors shared their advice.

"Put on some like not hot clothes so you won’t get really warmed up really bad. Because then it’s gonna burn your body and you’re gonna feel really hot and you’re gonna pass out probably. So always wear some clothes where you can not pass out or anything," said Paris Bailey.

"Stay hydrated," suggested Alivia Pena. "Always have hats on."

Featured article

The Dallas Zoo said it wants to make sure everyone is safe outside in the heat, including the animals.

Many of its species are well-suited to the climate in North Texas. The zoo also adds special accommodations to the enclosures and caretakers take steps like freezing treats to keep the animals cool.

They keep a close on the animals and watch for any possible behavioral changes.

Although there are no additional Dollar Day events this season, the zoo does have Tiger Tuesday events throughout the year. Admission is half off every first Tuesday of the month.