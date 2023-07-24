Expand / Collapse search

Adorable baby klipspringer born at the Dallas Zoo

Mitzi (Courtesy: Dallas Zoo)

DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo welcomed a new member to its klipspringer family.

Mitzi was born on May 15 to first-time parents Clarice and Rudi. 

She is the first of the species to be born at the zoo in over two decades.

Klipspringers are small antelopes native to rocky regions of Africa.

The zoo also celebrated another birthday in the family. 

Saba (Courtesy: Dallas Zoo)

Saba recently turned 24, which makes him the second-oldest klipspringer in zoo captivity.

Both Mitzi and Saba are being cared for behind the scenes at this time.