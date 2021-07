article

The Dallas Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe on Independence Day.

Zookeepers said one of their reticulated giraffes, Chrystal, gave birth to a female calf in the early morning hours of July 4th.

The calf, which doesn’t have a name yet, is already about 5-and-a-half-feet tall and weighs 85 pounds.

She's Chrystal's third calf.

They are bonding behind the scenes and will eventually move back into the Savanna exhibit.