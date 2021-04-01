Dallas Zoo begins flex pricing system for admission

The Dallas Zoo is changing the way it charges for admission depending on the time of the year.

Flex pricing is already used by airlines and other businesses.

Prices will vary from $8 to $21 – more for peak times and less for times when attendance is usually low.

The idea is to encourage more people to come when it’s less crowded.

Also, the first Tuesday of every month will be Tiger Tuesdays.

It’s the slowest day of the week and tickets will be marked down to $8.

Link: dallaszoo.com