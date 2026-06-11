FIFA World Cup Dallas traffic guide: Road closures, match schedules and delays

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The Brief Expect severe traffic delays near Dallas Stadium in Arlington before and after kickoffs, with peak gridlock hitting places like I-30 and State Highway 360. Major street closures are actively in effect surrounding the stadium, the FIFA Fan Festival at Fair Park, and the International Broadcast Center in downtown Dallas through July. A key portion of Statler Boulevard near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is closed for tournament operations, prompting officials to urge travelers to budget significant extra time.



As the FIFA World Cup kicks off, drivers should prepare for extreme traffic across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. With soccer fans traveling to North Texas from around the world, localized gridlock will heavily impact some areas.

Whether commuting to downtown Dallas for work or heading to a match at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, understanding key road closures and peak travel times can help minimize delays.

Dallas Stadium World Cup match day traffic schedule

World Cup matches at Dallas Stadium, will cause severe, concentrated traffic before and after kickoffs. Transportation officials anticipate heavy delays along Interstate 30, State Highway 360 and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE).

Local police will strictly enforce road closures on AT&T Way and Cowboys Way during match days.

Commuters and stadium attendees should expect significantly longer travel times during these peak arrival and departure windows:

Sunday, June 14: Heavy traffic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (arrival) and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (departure).

Wednesday, June 17: Heavy traffic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (arrival) and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (departure).

Monday, June 22: Heavy traffic from 7 a.m. to noon (arrival) and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (departure).

Thursday, June 25: Heavy traffic from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (arrival) and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (departure).

Saturday, June 27: Heavy traffic from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (arrival) and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. (departure).

Tuesday, June 30: Heavy traffic from 7 a.m. to noon (arrival) and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (departure).

Friday, July 3: Heavy traffic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (arrival) and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (departure).

Monday, July 6: Heavy traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (arrival) and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (departure).

Tuesday, July 14: Heavy traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (arrival) and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (departure).

Major street closures will also surround Dallas Stadium, the FIFA Fan Festival at Fair Park and the media hub in downtown Dallas.

FULL LIST OF STREET CLOSURES

Downtown Dallas road closures for World Cup Media Hub

Several streets near the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas are closed to accommodate the tournament's International Broadcast Center, which serves as the global media hub for the games.

The following downtown streets are completely closed to vehicle traffic:

Lamar Street: Closed from Ceremonial Drive on the north side to the parking lot access point on the south side.

Memorial Drive: Closed from Lamar Street to Hotel Street.

Griffin Street: Fully closed between Canton Street and Ceremonial Drive. This closure will remain in place through July 23.

Additional Closures: The Lamar Bridge, Akard Street and Hotel Street are also closed.

Fair Park road closures for FIFA Fan Festival

The launch of the FIFA Fan Festival in Dallas has triggered several key closures around Fair Park. Drivers will need to navigate around the following blocked streets:

First Avenue from Parry Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue

Grand Avenue from First Avenue to Second Avenue

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from First Avenue to Second Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue from First Avenue to Lagow Street

DFW Airport road closures and travel delays

A portion of Statler Boulevard from Breezewood Drive to Cottageview Lane near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is closed to support tournament transit operations. Travelers heading to DFW Airport are advised to check their routes in advance and allow significant extra travel time.