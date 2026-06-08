Dallas World Cup road closures: Full list of street closures and traffic times

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The Brief Major road closures and heavy traffic delays are expected across North Texas throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup, impacting downtown Dallas, Fair Park, and areas near DFW International Airport. Transit officials have released detailed arrival and departure windows for match days at Dallas Stadium in Arlington to help drivers navigate severe delays along I-30 and State Highway 360. Commuters and fans alike are strongly encouraged to review the full list of street closures and plan alternative routes to minimize travel delays.



With the FIFA World Cup 2026 underway, local transit and law enforcement officials are urging drivers across North Texas to prepare for major road closures and heavy traffic delays on match days.

Whether you are commuting to downtown Dallas or heading to a match at Dallas Stadium, here is a breakdown of the traffic impacts across the Metroplex.

Downtown Dallas road closures and street blocks

Several streets around the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas are closed to accommodate the tournament's International Broadcast Center, which serves as the global media hub for the games.

The following downtown streets are closed to traffic:

Lamar Street: Closed from Ceremonial Drive on the north side to the parking lot access point on the south side.

Memorial Drive: Closed from Lamar Street to Hotel Street.

Griffin Street: Fully closed between Canton Street and Ceremonial Drive. This closure will remain in place through July 23.

Additional Closures: The Lamar Bridge, Akard Street, and Hotel Street are also closed.

How to get to Dallas Stadium without a car

Fair Park road closures for the FIFA Fan Festival

The launch of the FIFA Fan Festival in Dallas has triggered several key closures around Fair Park. Drivers will need to navigate around the following blocked streets:

First Avenue from Parry Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue

Grand Avenue from First Avenue to Second Avenue

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from First Avenue to Second Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue from First Avenue to Lagow Street

Dallas Stadium traffic schedule: Best time to avoid match day delays

World Cup matches at Dallas Stadium in Arlington will create severe, concentrated traffic bottlenecks before and after kickoff. Transit officials expect heavy delays along Interstate 30, State Highway 360, and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE).

Road closures will be strictly enforced on AT&T Way and Cowboys Way during match days. If you are commuting or traveling to a match, expect significantly longer travel times during these peak arrival and departure windows:

Sunday, June 14: Heavy traffic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (arrival) and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (departure).

Wednesday, June 17: Heavy traffic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (arrival) and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (departure).

Monday, June 22: Heavy traffic from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (arrival) and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (departure).

Thursday, June 25: Heavy traffic from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (arrival) and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (departure).

Saturday, June 27: Heavy traffic from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (arrival) and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. (departure).

Tuesday, June 30: Heavy traffic from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (arrival) and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (departure).

Friday, July 3: Heavy traffic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (arrival) and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (departure).

Monday, July 6: Heavy traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (arrival) and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (departure).

Tuesday, July 14: Heavy traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (arrival) and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (departure).

FIFA World Cup: Where to find parking at Dallas Stadium

DFW Airport road closures and travel delays

A portion of Statler Boulevard from Breezewood Drive to Cottageview Lane near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will also be closed to support tournament transit operations. Travelers heading to the airport are advised to allow extra time and check their routes before leaving.

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