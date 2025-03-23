Expand / Collapse search

Dallas woman dies during Overlook Park shooting

Published  March 23, 2025 12:38pm CDT
West Dallas
The Brief

    • A woman was fatally shot in South Dallas at Overlook Park on Sunday morning.
    • The Dallas Police Department is investigating the park and the victim's car.

DALLAS - A woman was fatally shot in the 2300 block of N. Beckley Avenue around 4:30 a.m. in West Dallas

Overlook Park

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a shooting at Overlook Park in the 2300 block of N. Beckley Avenue.

A woman with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital while CPR was in progress. The victim soon died from the gunshot injuries. 

Homicide detectives are investigating the victim's car and the park area.

This investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified.

Dallas Police have not released any information on the suspect(s).

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department Homicide Division. 

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

