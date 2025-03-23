Dallas woman dies during Overlook Park shooting

article

A woman was fatally shot in the 2300 block of N. Beckley Avenue around 4:30 a.m. in West Dallas.

Overlook Park

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a shooting at Overlook Park in the 2300 block of N. Beckley Avenue.

A woman with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital while CPR was in progress. The victim soon died from the gunshot injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the victim's car and the park area.

This investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified.

Dallas Police have not released any information on the suspect(s).

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department Homicide Division.