Dallas winter storm: Hundreds of flights canceled Saturday at DFW, Love Field

The Brief Dallas airports are still leading the nation in flight cancellations as the winter storm moves in. Major carriers have issued travel waivers; passengers are strongly advised to rebook or confirm their flight status via airline apps before leaving home. More impacts are expected to continue throughout the weekend as the extreme cold persists.



Dallas airports are leading the nation in flight disruptions Saturday as the winter storm sweeps into North Texas. A Winter Storm Warning and Extreme Cold Warning are currently in effect, forcing airlines to slash their weekend schedules.

DFW Flight Cancellations: More than 1000 flights canceled in and out of Dallas

According to flight-tracking site FlightAware, North Texas airports are seeing the highest volume of cancellations in the country by a significant margin. As of Saturday morning, more than 1,000 flights scheduled for Saturday have been canceled at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field combined.

American Airlines, which uses DFW as its primary hub, has been the most heavily impacted. The airline has already canceled more than 800 flights. Southwest Airlines, headquartered at Love Field, has canceled over 130 flights as the storm moves into the region.

Read More:

A digital display shows cancelled flights in the Southwest Airlines luggage area, December 28, 2022 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. - The perfect storm of fierce snow squalls, howling wind and sub-zero temperatures forced the can Expand

DFW Airport flight cancellations

As of Saturday morning, flight cancellations at North Texas airports have increased significantly due to the winter storm. Here are the current numbers for today, Saturday, Jan. 24, according to FlightAware:

Dallas flight cancellations Saturday

DFW International Airport delays and cancellations: 1,289

Dallas Love Field delays and cancellations: 186

Dallas flight cancellations this weekend

DFW International Airport: 1,271 total cancellations this weekend

Delays: Hundreds of additional flights are experiencing delays as de-icing operations begin.

Airlines, including American, Southwest, Delta, and United, have issued travel waivers, allowing passengers to rebook their flights without change fees. Travelers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Check Your Flight Status

Travelers can check for flight delays by going to the airport's website.

Check TSA Wait Times

Travelers can check wait times by visiting the links below, checking on the MY TSA App, or visiting the airport's website. However, officials warn that the times are estimates and actual security lines may be longer than shown.

What happens if my flight is canceled?

Airlines will rebook you on another flight if your flight is canceled. Usually this is on the same airline, but depending on the reason, some may be able to rebook you on a partner airline.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, if your flight is canceled, and you choose to forgo the trip you had planned, you're entitled to a refund for any unused portion of your flight – even if the flight is non-refundable.

In addition, you're also entitled to get your money back for any bag fees or extras, such as a seat assignment.

Is an airline required to provide me with a hotel room, food voucher, or other reimbursements for a canceled flight?

Airlines will not provide a hotel, food or other reimbursements if a delay or cancellation is outside the airline's control.

Weather is outside airline control.

Dallas weather forecast

Many roads remain wet, but as temperatures continue to fall, they will become increasingly icy. Residents should exercise extreme caution. Some areas to the north and west have already dropped into the teens.

Precipitation remains steady, falling as a mix of ice and sleet, with rain occurring southeast of the Metroplex. While the precipitation is expected to become "spottier" from late morning through the early afternoon, the danger persists. Even as the moisture thins, temperatures will continue a slow descent through the 20s, turning any remaining wet patches into ice.

The second wave of the storm is expected to arrive late today and continue into the night. This round brings heavy sleet and freezing rain. The DFW area can expect 2 to 3 inches of sleet, with higher totals likely to the northwest where the mix will transition to snow overnight. As temperatures drop into the teens tonight, roads will become hazardous.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for North and Central Texas, effective through noon Sunday. An Extreme Cold Warning is expected to last from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

FOX 4 forecasters warn that light rain on Friday will transition to a dangerous mix of freezing rain and sleet after sunset. High temperatures are not expected to climb back above freezing until Tuesday afternoon, meaning any ice or snow on runways and taxiways could persist for several days. A full changeover to snow is expected across parts of North Texas late Saturday before the system exits Sunday morning.