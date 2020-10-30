Dallas Wings honor Duncanville teacher for going above and beyond

article

The WNBA’s Dallas Wings honored a Duncanville teacher for his work in and out of the classroom.

Jesus Rodriguez was greeted Thursday by Lightning, the Wings’ mascot.

Rodriguez is a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Brandenburg Intermediate School.

A fellow teacher nominated him through the Wings’ social media platforms saying he always goes above and beyond.

“Every day when I come to work, it’s a drive but I know that it’s worth it because I know that I’m going to teach students who want to learn. Alright? So every year it’s been a blessing,” Rodriguez said.

The Wings presented him with a box filled with hand sanitizer and school supplies.

He’s one of nine local teachers honored by the team.