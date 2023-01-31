article

Many school districts in North Texas will be closed for another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions.

Arlington, Coppell, Dallas, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Grapevine-Colleyville, Grand Prairie, HEB, Kaufman, Little Elm, Mansfield, Northwest and Pilot Point ISDs are among the larger districts that announced they will not be holding classes on Wednesday.

Fort Worth ISD said it plans to make an announced about Wednesday after a 1 p.m. call with the National Weather Service.

Nearly all North Texas school districts were closed on Tuesday because of the weather. That included the big districts like Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano and Frisco ISDs.

Some of the bigger universities in North Texas also canceled classes. Texas Christian University, Southern Methodist University, the University of North Texas, and the University of Texas at Dallas were fully closed. UT-Arlington transitioned to remote learning with all in-person classes canceled.

Districts west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex were also closed or closed early on Monday as the winter storm approached.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of North Texas through Thursday morning.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, temperatures are likely to stay below freezing until Wednesday afternoon in most areas.

On Thursday morning, the precipitation continues, but it will be above freezing by that point.