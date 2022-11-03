The chances of seeing severe weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Friday are growing, that includes high winds, hail, and possibly tornadoes.

Early on Friday there will be scattered showers, with the rain chances increasing later in the day.

From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. storms will be likely for many. The Metroplex is expected to see storms from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 4 WAPP FOR WEATHER UPDATES, LIVE RADAR AND MORE

Earlier this week, the Metroplex was only at a slight risk of severe weather, but new models from the National Weather Service now show DFW with an enhanced risk of storms.

The difference between enhanced and slight is, generally, the coverage of the event.

The chances for seeing 60 to 70 mile per hour winds sits at about 30 percent for the area.

The chance of seeing hail up to the size of a quarter is about 15 percent.

MORE WEATHER NEWS HERE

Tornado chances sit at about 10 percent at this time, mostly in the eastern part of DFW.

The threat of storms have forced many North Texas high schools to move their football games from Friday to Thursday or a later date.

7-Day Forecast

Some will see some rain on Thursday, with Friday being the day we are really watching.

Things will dry out over the weekend, before a chance of rain on Monday.

Election Day on Tuesday should be dry, but cloudy.