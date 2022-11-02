There could be severe weather on Friday, including a small chance of large hail and even a few tornadoes.

The current forecast shows the storm system moving in from the west on Friday morning before possibly becoming strong to severe in the Metroplex on Friday afternoon to evening.

The National Weather Service says there is a chance of damaging winds, with a slight chance of large hail and even tornadoes.

Much of the area will get heavy rain.

The storms will push east of the area late Friday night.

Outside of Friday, the weather looks pretty nice for North Texas this week.

There is a slight chance of rain on Thursday and Monday. Don't forget to set your clocks back before you go to bed on Saturday night.