Dallas Weather: Freezing rain possible overnight Sunday

Another round of freezing rain could affect some North Texans later this weekend.

It's expected to come in Sunday night, into Monday morning, but it isn't expected to be as bad as last week.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, precipitation chances increase late Sunday evening, with chances for freezing rain in areas north and west of the DFW Metroplex.

Icy elevated surfaces are possible Sunday evening, especially along the Red River, though temperatures will climb above freezing.

Widespread rain is expected into the Monday morning commute.

7-Day Forecast: Rainy Weather Ahead

Next week's forecast is all about timing out a parade of disturbances that will bring showers back to the majority of North Texas.

There are high rain chances on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It will not be a constant rain, but everyone should see plenty of drops.

Areas to the west will see about an inch or more of rain over the next seven days, while people to the east could see up to three inches.

Temperatures will warm up throughout the week.