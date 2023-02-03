article

Flights into and out of Dallas are getting back on track as North Texas tries to thaw out.

FlightAware.com reports DFW Airport has only 13 cancelations for Friday, but more than 80 flights are delayed.

Love Field has just three cancelations.

Southwest and American Airlines each have a handful of cancelations affecting no more than 1% of their schedules.

Those who plan to fly on Friday are still urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.