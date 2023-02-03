Expand / Collapse search

Dallas weather: Flights getting back on track after icy weather

By
Published 
Travel
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Flights into and out of Dallas are getting back on track as North Texas tries to thaw out.

FlightAware.com reports DFW Airport has only 13 cancelations for Friday, but more than 80 flights are delayed.

Love Field has just three cancelations.

Fort Worth residents venture out as North Texas unthaws

More people ventured out Thursday as the metroplex deep freeze unthaws. The roadways are still filled with slush, but confidence and the number of vehicles on them is growing.

RELATED: Oncor crews working to restore power to thousands

Southwest and American Airlines each have a handful of cancelations affecting no more than 1% of their schedules.

Those who plan to fly on Friday are still urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.