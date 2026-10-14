Dallas Weather: Fall weather is almost here!

The Brief North Texas faces high heat on Wednesday, with "feels like temperatures" nearing 100 degrees. A fast-moving cold front arrives Thursday evening, bringing rain and thunderstorm chances to the region. Windy and much cooler air settles in by Friday, dropping temperatures to near 70 degrees.



North Texans will experience a final surge of summer heat and humidity before a strong cold front sweeps through the region.

What we know:

Wednesday brings another hot and muggy day to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

High temperatures will reach the low 90s, but it will feel closer to 100 degrees. There is a low, 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, primarily focused south and east of the Metroplex.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

Will it rain in Dallas this week?

Timeline:

Thursday begins warm and dry, with afternoon temperatures hovering in the upper 80s.

By late afternoon and early evening, a cold front will approach from the northwest. This system provides the best opportunity for rain this week.

Thunderstorms will initially develop to the north and west of Dallas-Fort Worth ahead of the front before the system moves through the area Thursday night.

7-day forecast

After weeks of lingering heat, the upcoming weekend will finally feel like autumn.

Saturday and Sunday mornings will start on the chilly side, with low temperatures dropping into the low 50s.

The afternoons will remain cool and mostly sunny.