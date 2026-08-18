Dallas Weather: Extreme heat warnings extended through Wednesday

The Brief An Extreme Heat Warning covers most of North Texas through Wednesday evening, with highs above 105 degrees and dry conditions raising grass fire risks. UT Dallas efficiently moved in roughly 4,000 students on Tuesday using quick-unload zones, water, fans, and indoor cooling to beat the heat. High pressure is expected to keep temperatures well above normal into next week, with only a small chance of rain on Friday.



An Extreme Heat Warning for most of North Texas has been extended through at least Wednesday evening.

But the sweltering late-summer conditions did not prevent students from moving into their dorms at the University of Texas at Dallas on Tuesday.

Extreme Heat Warning

The National Weather Service has officially extended the Extreme Heat Warning for most of North Texas through 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The advisories are expected to remain in place throughout the end of the week with afternoon high temperatures climbing above 105 degrees.

The next opportunity for rain or a weak frontal boundary arrives on Friday, though the ridge of high pressure is likely to maintain above-normal temperatures well into next week.

In other words, don’t expect a break from the heat any time soon.

Fire Danger

While the air feels drier, that low humidity combined with intense heat increases the potential for grass fires and wildfire activity through the middle of the week.

SKY 4 flew over at least one grass fire on Pioneer Drive not far from DFW Airport in Irving on Tuesday afternoon.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Irving Fire Department said the fire scorched several acres of land and is now about 90% contained.

Fires on Monday night also destroyed several businesses in Arlington, destroyed a vacant home in South Dallas, and killed three people in Parker County.

College Move-In Day

UTD students excited to move into college didn’t sweat the extreme heat in North Texas on Tuesday. The university worked to minimize the time outside for both families and student coordinators.

Cars were allowed to pull up. Parents and students unloaded their belongings into large bins, and then parents could park and return to help in the air conditioning.

Peer advisors came prepared for the extreme heat with plenty of water and fans.

Students also received a surprise welcome from UTD President Dr. Prabhas Moghe, who argued a hot move-in day is better than a cold move-in day.

"I got my PhD at University of Minnesota. I walked to the grad school in negative 70 wind chill. I’ll take this heave over that because that’s when the water in your eyeballs freeze," Dr. Moghe said.

Roughly 4,000 students are moving in at UTD this week.