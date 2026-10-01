Ex-Dallas officer Amber Guyger granted parole 7 years after murder of Botham Jean

The Brief Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger has been granted parole after serving seven years for the 2018 murder of Botham Jean. Botham Jean's family confirmed the news of Guyger's upcoming release. Guyger was originally serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Jean after accidentally entering his apartment believing it was her own.



Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger has been granted parole after serving seven years for the murder of Botham Jean in 2018.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

What's new:

Jean’s family confirmed the news of Guyger’s upcoming release on Thursday morning.

It’s not yet clear when she will be freed.

Big picture view:

In her trial, Guyger’s defense argued she mistakenly identified Jean as an intruder in her apartment after a long day at work with the Dallas Police Department.

In reality, she walked into her 26-year-old neighbor’s apartment thinking it was her own.

The case gained national attention and inspired a number of protests in Dallas.

Guyger was denied parole at her last hearing in 2024. She was scheduled for a new hearing on Oct. 10, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

What they're saying:

Statement from Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt on the Parole of Amber Guyger

We are deeply disappointed by the decision to grant parole to Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer convicted of murdering Botham Jean.

Botham Jean was in his own home, eating ice cream, when his life was taken. He did nothing wrong. He was a son, a brother, a friend, and a man of faith who served his church and his community. He should still be here.

Botham's family and the community strongly opposed this parole. They stood up again and again to ask that the full sentence be served. A 10-year sentence was already a fraction of what was lost. Releasing Ms. Guyger after seven years makes that loss feel even smaller in the eyes of the system. It is not.

The family still lives with this loss every day. Botham does not get to come home. His family does not get the years they should have had with him. No parole decision can return what was taken from them.

Justice cannot be selective. When a life is taken without cause, accountability has to mean something, for everyone. Today's decision tells grieving families that it can be cut short.

We stand with the Jean family. We will keep saying Botham's name, and we will keep working for a justice system that values every life it is asked to protect.

Next Generation Action Network statement

The Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), North Texas’ largest human and civil rights organization, expresses profound outrage at today’s announcement that former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger has been granted parole. Guyger was convicted of murdering Botham Jean, a young Black man whose life she took inside his own home. Today’s announcement comes exactly seven years after her murder conviction.

NGAN’s prayers and deepest condolences remain with the Jean family as they confront another painful moment in their pursuit of justice. Botham should be alive today. He should be building his future, spending time with his loved ones, and living safely in the home where he had every right to be. No parole decision can restore what was stolen from him and his family.

As a lead organization in mobilizing communities and sustaining public awareness around this case, NGAN understands the organizing, sacrifice, and persistence it took to demand accountability. Botham’s murder brought tremendous tragedy to Dallas and intensified years of advocacy for police oversight, institutional accountability, and meaningful reform. Today’s decision deepens the pain of a community that fought to ensure his life would never be dismissed.

"Amber Guyger has been granted the opportunity to return home. Botham Jean will never have that opportunity," said Minister Dominique Alexander, Founder, President and CEO of the Next Generation Action Network. "That is the devastating reality his family must live with forever. We are outraged because this decision reflects the two systems of justice that Black communities know all too well: one that extends mercy to those who take our lives, and another that too often denies our people protection, dignity, and accountability. Texas has repeatedly failed to protect Black lives, and today’s decision deepens that failure."

The evidence presented during Guyger’s sentencing included racist text messages and a joke about the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Those revelations remain part of the public record and cannot be erased from the conversation about her conduct or accountability. For NGAN, that evidence exposed attitudes that made the demand for justice even more urgent.

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reminded us that ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,’" Alexander continued. "We cannot claim to value Black life while treating accountability for taking it as something our communities should quietly move past.

Botham’s family deserves more than sympathy. They deserve a justice system that recognizes the full value of his life. Our outrage will remain a call to action, and our commitment to accountability will not end with this parole decision."

NGAN calls on the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to provide transparency about its decision and the conditions governing Guyger’s release. The organization remains committed to supporting the Jean family, advocating for enforcement of all applicable accountability measures, and organizing for reforms that confront racial disparities and strengthen public trust.

Botham Jean’s life mattered before his name became a headline. His life matters today. NGAN will continue working to ensure that his memory is honored through sustained action, meaningful reform, and an unwavering demand for equal justice.

Botham Jean Shooting

The backstory:

On Sept. 6, 2018, Guyger returned to her home after a more than 13-hour shift and mistook Jean's apartment for her own. Both Guyger and Jean lived in the South Side Flats near Downtown Dallas, about two blocks from the Dallas Police Department. Guyger lived on the third floor, in apartment 1378. Jean lived on the fourth floor, in apartment 1478.

Guyger said she didn't notice she was on the fourth floor, or the red doormat outside of Jean's apartment door. She attempted to unlock the door and noticed it was ajar. She went into the apartment and found Jean and shot twice, believing he was a burglar inside her apartment.

She then called 911. Jean was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Guyger was arrested three days later. She was placed on paid administrative leave and was fired from the Dallas Police Department 18 days later.

In 2019, Guyger was convicted of murdering Jean and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In Oct. 2024, she was denied parole after serving half of her sentence. She first became eligible for parole on Sept. 29, 2024. More than 6,000 people, including Jean's family and the Dallas County District Attorney, signed an online petition against Guyger's parole request.

The Trial

Guyger’s legal team argued a "mistake of fact" defense, maintaining that she genuinely—though mistakenly—believed she was inside her own apartment and that her life was in danger. They invoked the Castle Doctrine and self-defense principles.

Prosecutors countered that her mistake was unreasonable and driven by extreme carelessness and a failure of situational awareness. During the sentencing phase, they also introduced text messages and social media posts from Guyger that raised questions about her character and racial bias.

On October 1, 2019, a Dallas County jury rejected the lesser charge of manslaughter and found Guyger guilty of murder after roughly six hours of deliberations. She was the first Dallas police officer convicted of murder since 1973.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Guyger's defense subsequently filed appeals to overturn the conviction (which were upheld on appeal). Additionally, Botham Jean's family filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit, resulting in a November 2024 judgment finding Guyger liable and ordering her to pay $98.65 million to the family.

Related article

Who was Botham Jean?

According to court documents, Jean graduated from the top of his class in Castries, St. Lucia and came to the United States to attend Harding University in Arkansas.

The court documents show Jean's family says he was a rising star at one of the nation's leading professional services firms as an accountant. He was also a worship leader in the international Church of Christ, serving the Dallas West Church of Christ. His family says he hoped to one day return to the nation of Saint Lucia and run for the position of Prime Minister.