Best-selling Christian authors from North Texas arrested following investigation into child abuse

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The Brief Best-selling Christian authors Seth Day and Heather Thompson Day were arrested in Keene following an investigation into alleged child physical and sexual abuse. Authorities allege Seth Day physically and sexually assaulted a child, while Heather Day attempted to conceal the abuse and failed to intervene. The investigation by the Keene Police Department remains active and ongoing.



A North Texas couple, who are best-selling Christian authors, has been arrested following an investigation into alleged physical and sexual abuse of a child, according to the Keene Police Department.

Christian authors arrested in Texas

Seth Michael Day, 39, and Heather Marie Day, 39, both of Keene, have been booked into the Johnson County Jail.

The backstory:

The case began on September 24, 2026, after a high school teacher reported an outcry of physical abuse. Investigators with the Keene Police Department and a forensic interviewer with the Johnson County Children's Advocacy Center conducted an emergency forensic interview with the victim.

According to arrest warrant affidavits, the victim reported that Seth Day physically abused her out of anger on September 22, 2026, striking her in the face and chest with her cell phone. The attack resulted in visible lacerations and multiple bruises, which were documented by Keene police detectives.

Investigators stated that Heather Day was present during the incident, was aware of the abuse, and chose not to intervene. The victim also reported that Heather was aware of prior injuries, failed to report them, and tried to conceal the abuse by having the victim wear a face mask and telling medical professionals she did not know how the injuries happened.

Charges filed

Seth Day was initially charged with Injury to a Child, a third-degree felony. Heather Day was arrested and charged with Injury to a Child by Omission, also a third-degree felony.

As the investigation progressed, Keene Police Chief James Kidd reported that additional allegations of sexual abuse involving Seth Day came to light. Investigators executed a search warrant and recovered evidence related to the case. Consequently, an additional criminal complaint and arrest affidavit was filed against Seth Day, charging him with Sexual Assault of a Child, a first-degree felony.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Keene Police Department.

Dig deeper:

Seth Day is an assistant professor of psychology at Southwestern Adventist University in Keene. Following his arrest, the university placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Heather Thompson Day is a well-known Christian author, podcast host and former communication professor.

The couple co-authored the best-selling relationship book I'll See You Tomorrow.

What they're saying:

Dear SWAU Community,

Southwestern Adventist University has been informed that Seth Day, a faculty member of our school, was taken into custody. Mr. Day has been placed on administrative leave. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement. We understand that the current allegations do not involve SWAU students, staff, or other faculty members. The safety of our University community remains our first priority. We will share additional details as appropriate.