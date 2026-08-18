Vacant South Dallas home destroyed in midnight blaze

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The Brief Firefighters battled a heavy blaze late Monday night that gutted a vacant two-story home in South Dallas. Crews deployed aerial ladders to pour water from above and successfully prevented the flames from spreading to neighboring homes. No injuries were reported in the fire, and the official cause of the blaze remains under investigation.



Firefighters battled a heavy blaze that gutted a vacant two-story home in South Dallas late Monday night.

South Dallas fire

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded around midnight to the 2400 block of South Boulevard, where they encountered heavy flames already breaking through the roof of the house.

Firefighters quickly deployed an aerial ladder truck to pour a high volume of water onto the fire from above while working to protect adjacent homes on both sides of the property.

The house was gutted in the blaze. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.