Vacant South Dallas home destroyed in midnight blaze
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DALLAS - Firefighters battled a heavy blaze that gutted a vacant two-story home in South Dallas late Monday night.
South Dallas fire
What we know:
Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded around midnight to the 2400 block of South Boulevard, where they encountered heavy flames already breaking through the roof of the house.
Firefighters quickly deployed an aerial ladder truck to pour a high volume of water onto the fire from above while working to protect adjacent homes on both sides of the property.
The house was gutted in the blaze. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Fire Rescue personnel on the scene.