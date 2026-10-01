5-year-old fatally stabbed in Arlington, suspect arrested following police chase

The Brief A man armed with a knife approached an officer at a gas station and said he had stabbed a child. The suspect drove off and was tasered and arrested by police following a stop on I-30. A 5-year-old was found with stab wounds at an Arlington apartment complex and later died at the hospital.



Arlington police have arrested a man who confessed to fatally stabbing a 5-year-old child. A second child was also injured.

Child stabbed in Arlington

What we know:

Police say the suspect walked up to an officer while armed with a knife and admitted to stabbing a child.

He then fled the scene, leading law enforcement on a chase along I-30.

The pursuit came to an end near Carrier Parkway, where officers deployed a taser to detain the suspect.

Following his arrest, the man directed officers to a first-floor unit at an apartment complex in Arlington. Inside, police found two injured children.

A 5-year-old later died in the hospital. The full extent of the second child's injuries has not been released.

An investigation into the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

The names and identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.

Police have not shared a motive for the attack.

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