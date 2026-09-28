Son shot, killed father after argument at Fort Worth sports bar: affidavit

The Brief 24-year-old Johnathan Hernandez was arrested by the Fort Worth Police Department on Saturday, September 26, and charged with the murder of Nicacio Hernandez III, his father. An arrest affidavit states Hernandez was upset at his father after he took his friend's side during an argument at a Fort Worth sports bar. Hernandez told police he shot Nicacio after a violent altercation at the residence, believing his father was a threat to his family. The affidavit says Hernandez's family disputed those claims.



An argument between a father and a son at a Fort Worth sports bar over the weekend led to a violent altercation causing the father's death and the son's arrest, according to an arrest affidavit.

N. Riverside Drive homicide arrest

Johnathan Hernandez, 24 (Tarrant County Jail)

What we know:

On September 26 at around 3:40 a.m., the Fort Worth Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 8300 block of N. Riverside Drive.

Police found 41-year-old Nicacio Hernandez III deceased at the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds. Another adult male, 24-year-old Johnathan Hernandez, was detained at the scene without incident.

Hernandez has been charged with murder. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Argument at sports bar led to shooting

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4, Johnathan Hernandez is Nicacio Hernandez III's son, and shot his father after an argument at a Fort Worth sports bar.

The affidavit states on Friday, September 25, Johnathan met Nicacio and his mother at a BoomerJack's restaurant in Lake Worth before going to Tumbleweeds Sports bar in Fort Worth.

At the sports bar, Johnathan got into a verbal disagreement with a friend of his father. According to the affidavit, Johnathan became angered when Nicacio took his friend's side in the argument instead of his.

After returning home, Johnathan and Nicacio got into a verbal argument over Nicacio's stance in the previous argument, leading to Johnathan punching his father five times after he felt Nicacio was about to strike him.

Johnathan told police Nicacio took out a knife from his belt, leading him to flee. While he was fleeing, he stated he heard a gunshot, and believed his father had fired a weapon towards him.

The affidavit states Johnathan received a ride to his apartment from an unknown person, where he retrieved a "rifle"-style firearm from his vehicle, and returned to Nicacio's residence.

Upon returning to Nicacio's residence, Johnathan located Nicacio in his garage. Johnathan told police he heard his father say, "Y'all are all gonna die tonight."

Johnathan told police believed his father would hurt his family at the residence, and he shot his father multiple times in the back of the head.

Police interviewed Nicacio's family at the residence, who stated they did not believe Nicacio posed an immediate threat to them, or that Johnathan had returned home before he shot Nicacio.

What they're saying:

Fort Worth Police Public Information Officer Tracy Carter says Hernandez told his girlfriend he was going to do something to his father when he retrieved the firearm.

"He told his girlfriend that he was going to do something to the father," Carter tells FOX 4's Dionne Anglin. "Now the girlfriend actually made a call over there, and he went back to the residence and committed the crime."

Fort Worth Police PIO Tracy Carter

Carter says other details are unclear, as the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

"Someone having a disagreement because you don’t take my side and agree with someone else, should not be the reason someone should lose their life."