Three people killed in late-night Parker County house fire, officials say

article

The Brief Three people were killed late Monday evening in a heavy house fire on Lake Country Drive in Parker County. Responding firefighters launched an interior search of the fully engulfed home and located all three victims inside the structure. The identities of the victims and the cause of the fire remain unknown as the Parker County Fire Marshal leads the investigation.



Three people were killed in a house fire late Monday evening in Parker County, emergency officials said.

Fatal fire claims 3 lives

What we know:

Crews with Parker County Emergency Services District 6 responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a reported structure fire on Lake Country Drive. Initial calls indicated the home was engulfed in flames and three residents were missing.

Arriving firefighters launched an offensive attack to suppress the heavy fire and enter the building. During an interior search of the residence, firefighters found two victims, followed shortly by a third. All three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews from the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department and North Hood County Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid during the response.

What we don't know:

The Parker County Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation into the origin and cause of the blaze. No additional information regarding the circumstances of the fire or the identities of the deceased was immediately available.