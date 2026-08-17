Large fire breaks out at Arlington restaurant

The Brief A large fire has broken out at the Beirut Grill in Arlington, causing the building's roof to collapse. The building that caught fire has six units, and all six were damaged by either the fire or heavy smoke. Arlington Police said no injuries have been reported from the fire, and a cause is not currently known.



Firefighters are battling a large fire that has broken out at an Arlington restaurant.

Arlington restaurant fire

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What we know:

A 4-alarm fire broke out at Beirut Grill in Arlington on Monday evening. The building's roof collapsed due to the blaze.

The restaurant is located at 2410 W Abrams Street, and is near Bowen Road and Division Street. The building Beirut Grill is located in has six total units, and officials said three units suffered fire damage and three suffered smoke damage.

Officials said all items inside the building are likely lost.

Arlington Fire says no injuries have been reported from the fire, and there were no evacuations from the building because the restaurant was closed on Monday.

Several other businesses are located in the same building as Beirut Grill, and were also closed on Monday.

80 firefighters responded to the fire.

What they're saying:

"I was on my way home from work and saw the smoke up in the sky and we drove by," Ashley Bumpers, an Arlington resident, tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey. "I used to work at the restaurant right behind it and just live right across the street. So, we drove by and saw how bad it was.."

What we don't know:

We don't know the cause of the fire, and Arlington Police said it likely won't be able to enter the building until tomorrow to determine a cause.