Suspect in custody less than 11 hours after deadly Balch Springs apartment shooting

The Brief A 24-year-old suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting Sunday night at an apartment complex on Quail Drive. Police arrested the suspect, Tyrus Lynn McKnight, less than 11 hours after the incident with help from several local agencies. The motive for the shooting remains unknown, though investigators describe the homicide as an isolated incident with no ongoing public threat.



The Balch Springs Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Quail Drive.

What we know:

At around 8:23 p.m., the Balch Springs Police dispatcher received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex and patrol officers were immediately dispatched and located an adult male victim by the name of Marcus Jones lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Balch Springs Police detectives conducted witness interviews, analyzed video evidence, as well as utilized other investigative resources to identify a suspect vehicle described as a 2021 silver Hyundai Accent.

A witness stated that the victim approached the vehicle and handed a backpack to the suspect, before the witness heard gunshots moments later.

A search warrant was subsequently obtained and executed with the assistance of the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, the SWAT Team, and support from law enforcement partners as a suspect was taken into custody by 7:00 a.m. on Monday, December 22, 2025, less than 11 hours after the incident.

The suspect arrested was identified as 24-year-old Tyrus Lynn McKnight. The suspect remains in custody as the murder warrant was subsequently obtained.

Tyrus Lynn McKnight

Balch Springs Police says this incident appears to be isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What's next:

The Texas Rangers responded early in the investigation and worked closely alongside Balch Springs detectives, providing continuous investigative assistance and support throughout the majority of the investigation. With additional assistance from the Texas Fusion Center and the Crandall Police Department, investigators were able to locate the suspect's vehicle and advance the investigation.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Balch Springs Police Department at (972) 557-6000.