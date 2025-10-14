Dallas triple-murder suspects arrested near Houston; motive unknown

The Brief Two suspects, Jimy Caceres Leiva and Brian Pineda Ayala, were arrested near Houston for the capital murder of three people in west Dallas on Sunday. The victims include a father and son, Pedra Lara Roa and Pedro Lara, who family members believe were trying to help after a van crashed into their fence. The suspects' motive and the details leading up to the crash and shooting are still unknown; police have not yet released this information.



Dallas police are still waiting for two capital murder suspects to be transported from the Houston area to the Dallas County Jail as Texas DPS troopers helped make arrests.

A Dallas family is now breathing a sigh of relief the two are in custody.

Dallas Bernal Drive triple homicide

Dallas Triple Murder Suspects Arrested

What we know:

On early Sunday morning, Dallas police responded to a shooting in west Dallas off Bernal Drive. Three people were found dead, including father and son, 47-year-old Pedra Lara Roa and 21-year-old Pedro Lara.

A third victim, whom police have not identified, was found inside a white van, crashed out on Lara’s front fence.

28-year-old Jimy Caceres Leiva and 23-year-old Brian Pineda Ayala were both booked on Tuesday morning in the Montgomery County Jail, just north of Houston, and charged with capital murder of multiple people.

The two have been on the run since October 5.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Dallas Bernal Drive triple homicide

Victims Were Trying to Help Before Shooting

Local perspective:

Josue Lara, who was home at the time, believes his younger brother and father woke up and went to check on the driver of the van.

"I don’t know them. I didn’t recognize the guy in the van. I know my dad and brother didn’t know them. They were just trying to help," said Josue.

"They heard a loud crash. They went outside to try to help, maybe call the cops. They didn’t know if the driver was injured. That’s all that happened. They were asleep."

The Lara family are still wondering what happened prior to the crash and why the two suspects would open fire on their family members.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dallas Bernal Drive triple homicide

Police haven’t released those details or any motive.

"We didn’t know if they were going to be able to find them. But thank God they did and did their job," said Josue.

"They didn’t deserve it. They really didn’t deserve it. They were in their own home. This house has been with my dad since 2004. He raised it up and fixed it up. To be taken away from our lives outside his own home, it hurts. It will always hurt."

Suspects Awaiting Transfer to Dallas County Jail

What's next:

As for the two suspects, jail records in Houston show Caceres Leiva has a Fort Worth address and the jail records show Pineda Ayala has an ICE hold.

Once they are booked here at the Dallas County jail, FOX 4 should be able to get an arrest affidavit to hopefully uncover the motive.