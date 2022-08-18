Dallas police find tiger cub while serving warrant

article

Dallas police found a tiger inside of Red Bird home while serving a warrant on Wednesday.

Dallas Police says its officers were assisting the US Marshal's with a federal warrant, when the cub was found in the home on Meadow Gate Lane.

The animal is currently being held in protective custody of Dallas Animal Services.

Social media rumors about the so-called ‘Oak Cliff tiger’ spread quickly on Wednesday, sparking concerns that one of the animals at the Dallas Zoo might have escaped.

The zoo posted a tweet saying all of its tigers were accounted for and safe.

The US Marshal's Office did arrest one person.

At this point, there is no information about the identity of the person involved, or what will happen to the tiger.

The city of Dallas and Dallas County prohibit residents from possessing tigers.