Dallas Theater Center cancels performances due to COVID-19 case

The Dallas Theater Center has canceled several ‘A Christmas Carol’ performances after a company member tested positive for COVID-19.

The shows at Wyly Theatre have been canceled through Tuesday, Dec. 21. They hope to resume performances Dec. 22.

Those who have bought tickets to the canceled performances are being contacted about refunds.

The theatre has been requiring audience members older than 12 to have a negative COVID-19 test or to provide proof of vaccination, and the audience is required to wear masks.

"We are disappointed to be cancelling any A Christmas Carol performances. However, the Actor’s Equity Association and Center for Disease Control guidelines indicate cancelling these shows is the best course of action to keep Dallas Theater Center patrons, artists, and staff as safe as possible during this uncertain time," said Jeff Woodward, managing director.

