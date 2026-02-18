North Texas dentist arrested for performing surgery while intoxicated, police say

article

The Brief Kelly Buck, 36, was arrested Monday at a Sherman dental office and charged with performing surgery while intoxicated, a state jail felony. According to investigators, Buck had been treating patients throughout the morning before staff alerted the police around noon. Police confirmed that Buck was not a permanent employee of the practice on Loy Lake Road but was working as a temporary contractor placed by a staffing agency.



A North Texas dentist faces a felony charge after police say she spent Monday morning performing surgeries on patients while intoxicated.

What we know:

Sherman police responded to a dental office in the 2800 block of Loy Lake Road around noon Monday following a report that a dentist appeared to be impaired. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 36-year-old Kelly Buck. According to investigators, Buck exhibited visible signs of intoxication after having treated patients since the office opened that morning.

Buck was arrested and charged with performing surgery while intoxicated, a state jail felony. She was transported to the Grayson County Jail. As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant to perform a blood draw.

Dig deeper:

Investigators determined that Buck was not a permanent employee of the dental practice. She was working at the office as a temporary contractor through a staffing agency at the time of the incident.