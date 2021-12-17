McKinney’s Third Monday Trade Days closing permanently after this weekend

One of the oldest weekend trade markets in North Texas is closing.

McKinney’s Third Monday Trade Days will have its last market this weekend.

The market dates back to the 1880s. At the time, community residents would come to town to sell their produce and trade merchandise on the day judges traveled to the county seat to hold trials – typically on Mondays.

Darrell Lewis’ family has owned the property where the market currently operates since 1995.

With the changing buying habits of the younger generation and rising tax prices, it’s become too expensive for them to keep the market open with only three days of income every month.

Lewis said he hates to see the market close. But at the same time, he’s 78 years old and ready for a break.

"For us, it’s going to be a transition away from all the work involved in operating this market. For our vendors, they have to look for another venue and other venues have opened up. One at Southfork will open up on our weekend. So, they’ll have opportunities to go to other locations," he said. "It’s time for me to close it."

"It is sad. We’ll miss this place. But it’s not the end. It’s a new beginning. It’s the way life goes. My husband and I are getting older," said Linda Seals, a vendor who has been selling at the market for decades.

Seals plans to bring her shop to a close now that the market is shutting down.

"When we sell out, that’s the end for us too," she said.

The Lewis family cannot sell the business itself because it was grandfathered in by the city. They can only shut it down and try to sell the property.

"After this weekend we’re going to lock the gates, turn off the electricity, turn off the water, close everything down and then put it up for sale," Lewis said.

But there’s still one weekend left for vendors to sell their merchandise and for shoppers to get a great deal.

"We have the nicest vendors in the whole country here that want to serve the shoppers. And if they come out today, they’ll have a good experience," Lewis said. "Unbelievable bargains and probably more bargains here this weekend than ever before because some of these vendors are going to run sales to close out."

The market also has a train for the kids and carnival-style food vendors.

It’s located west of University Drive in McKinney and will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.