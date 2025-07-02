Dallas SWAT arrest accused drug dealer in Pleasant Grove bust

article

The Brief Dallas SWAT executed two simultaneous search warrants in mid-June on suspected drug houses in the Pleasant Grove area. Police seized significant quantities of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, various pills, and other drugs, along with cash and a handgun. Deshyne Williams, 31, was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and a parole violation.



Two simultaneous search warrants were executed by Dallas SWAT in mid-June after the Dallas Police Special Investigations Division had pinpointed both locations as drug houses, according to Dallas Police.

The warrants were executed in the 2100 and 2200 blocks of Aspen Drive in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas on June 17.

During the search warrants, police found more than 3,000 grams of marijuana, nearly 700 grams of cocaine, about 155 grams of methamphetamine, 111 grams of THC wax, 111 grams of Oxycodone pills, 107 grams of Alprazolam, eight bottles of promethazine with codeine, six bottle of promethazine, 14 vials of PCP, nine THC vapes, $400 in cash and a 9mm handgun.

Deshyne Williams, 31 (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Dallas Police say 31-year-old Deshyne Williams was arrested and is facing charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and a parole violation on prior manufacture/delivery charges.

He was booked into the Dallas County Jail on June 17. Because of the parole violation, he is being held without a bond.

What they're saying:

"This operation was the result of focused police work aimed at dismantling criminal activity at its core," said Assistant Chief Catrina M. Shead. "We are devoted to ridding our neighborhoods of violent crime and dangerous drugs."