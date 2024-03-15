'Just a slap on the wrist': Horse owner upset to learn teen accused of stealing horses won't face trial

A racing horse owner said justice is not being served in a crime that involved the theft of three of his horses, two of which were killed.

One year ago, police said three teens stole the horses and rode off with them.

A vehicle struck them while they were riding, killing two horses and one of the teens.

The other two were arrested, and one was set to go to trial, but now, he has the chance to have his case dismissed.

The horses’ owner was prepared to attend a trial on Monday, a trial that kept getting postponed.

But he said he got a call this week that there wouldn’t be a trial.

As she limped out of her stall Friday, it was clear it has been a long and painful year for Logo Winner.

It’s also been a long year for Lorenza Gooch, who still grieves the loss of two of his horses he trained for harness racing.

This week, once again, Gooch felt defeated when he said he received a call from the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

"It’s like giving a young kid a license to steal," Gooch said.

Gooch said the DA’s office told him one of the teenagers who stole his horses one year ago was given deferred adjudication, essentially a period where if he doesn’t commit another crime, this one will get wiped from his record.

"It’s just a slap on the wrist," Gooch said.

Back in March 2023, Dallas police said three teens took off with three of Gooch’s horses in the middle of the night.

Near Great Trinity Forest Way and Interstate 45, a vehicle struck the group riding on horseback, killing two of Gooch’s horses, along with a 14-year-old.

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were hospitalized and taken into custody.

Gooch said the 16-year-old’s trial was set for Monday, March 18, and he was asked to attend.

"He never called to say, ‘Hey, I made a mistake,’ and apologize for what he done. They aren’t holding him responsible for the crime he committed," he said.

The district attorney’s office couldn’t give FOX 4 any details about that case because it involved a minor.

The horse that survived, 4-year-old Logo Winner, is still recovering from a broken hip.

"She has really a lot of sentimental value," Gooch said.

Gooch said he’s been given the option to put her down, but right now, he doesn’t have the heart to let her go.

"Some days, she is better than others," he said.

As for the 17-year-old who was taken into custody, his name was never released by police.

It’s still unclear when and if there will be a trial in his case.