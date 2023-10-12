Dallas skyline lights up blue to show support for Israel

article

The Dallas skyline lit up blue and white on Wednesday night in solidarity with Israel.

Earlier in the day, Dallas City Council unanimously okayed a resolution that "unequivocally condemned" the terrorist attacks by Hamas militants over the weekend.

"City of Dallas stands with Israel in its fight against Hamas, prays for those who have lost family members and friends, calls for the swift return of all hostages, and hopes for a lasting resolution," reads part of the resolution.

Hundreds of Israelis and at least 22 U.S. citizens were killed in the attack and more than 100 others are believed to be held hostage.

The Israeli government responded by declaring war and bombarding Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas.

At Wednesday's Dallas City Council meeting, several members of North Texas' Palestinian community voiced opposition to the resolution, pointing to the innocent lives lost in Gaza.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson responded to the criticism, saying the resolution was directed toward "a very clear evil that was perpetuated by a particular group."

Members of Dallas' Jewish community spoke in support of the resolution.

The resolution will be sent to the United States Department of State, the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and the American Jewish Committee Dallas.

"The City of Dallas strongly condemns this barbaric act of terrorism by Hamas, and we stand in solidarity with the people and State of Israel," said Mayor Johnson in a statement following the vote.