Battle over Dallas’ short-term rental ban heads to court

The Brief The legal battle over Dallas' short-term rental regulations heads to court today. Last year, Dallas banned STRs in single-family neighborhoods because of complaints about the properties. STR owners sued to block the ordinance, saying their rights were violated.



A court hearing on Wednesday could determine if the city of Dallas can enforce a ban on short-term rentals in most neighborhoods.

An appellate court judge will hear from both sides in what is a heated dispute in Dallas over the kinds of regulations needed for STR properties.

The city wants to see its ordinance take effect, but individual property owners argue their rights are being violated.

In the summer of 2023, the Dallas City Council passed an ordinance sharply restricting where STRs would be allowed in the city.

The ordinance prevents properties like those listed on Airbnb and VRBO in single-family neighborhoods.

The council was responding to dozens of complaints from neighbors about noise, parking problems, loud parties, and illegal activity like drug use and prostitution.

But the ordinance has been on hold for nearly a year following a lawsuit filed by some STR owners.

One board member of the Dallas Short-Term Rental Alliance said she understand the concerns of neighbors who live next to bad STR owners, but she said most owners are responsible.

And she believes instead of a sweeping ban on STRs, the solution is to handle nuisance complaints on a case-by-case basis.

Some observers believe whatever ruling comes from this court hearing could set an important precedent for lots of other cities that are immersed in the same debate over the future of STRs.