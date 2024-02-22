Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 40-year-old in South Dallas.

Investigators were call to a shooting on South Boulevard just before noon on Wednesday.

Officers found 40-year-old Willie Hart with a gunshot wound on the scene.

READ MORE: Rideshare driver killed in South Dallas shooting, crashes into home

Hart was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police did not announce any arrests or if there are any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 214-608-2832.