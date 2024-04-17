SWAT called to Dallas apartment after shooting suspect climbs onto roof

SWAT was called to a Dallas apartment on Wednesday afternoon after police say a suspect shot a man and then climbed up to the roof.

Dallas police were called to the shooting at The Vue Fitzhugh apartments on Alcott and N. Fitzhugh Avenue shortly after noon.

The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police say the situation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more info.