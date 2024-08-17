Dallas shooting: Victims helped identify Red Bird gas station murder suspect, documents say

article

A shooting near a Dallas gas station that left one man dead and four others injured started with a group of people attempting to wake up a sleeping driver, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 27 near a Texaco station on Laureland Road, in the city's Red Bird neighborhood.

According to the affidavit, a group of six friends was attempting to leave the gas station parking lot after a bar had closed, but were unable to do so because the driver of a black Audi had passed out behind the wheel and blocked the exit.

Surveillance video shows when they went up to the car to wake up the driver, two suspects approached the group from behind and opened fire. Another suspect by a nearby truck also began to shoot, according to police.

Three men and two women were shot multiple times.

Three different caliber casings were found at the scene of the shooting.

One of the victims, 28-year-old Devon Lewis, later died from his injuries.

According to the affidavit, some of the victims said they knew one of the shooters, but did not know his name.

The documents say the victims told police the man they knew as "Malcolm" approached and greeted them earlier that night.

Dantae Brooks

Through information given by the victims, police were able to identify the shooter as 28-year-old Dantae Brooks.

Brooks was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder.

Dallas police are still searching for multiple other suspects in connection to the shooting.