5 injured in shooting at Dallas gas station

Dallas police are investigating after five people were shot at a gas station in the city's Red Bird neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the shooting on Laurland Road, just off of I-35E, around 4:30 a.m.

Officers found five people with gunshot wounds who were taken to the hospital. Police say one of the victims is in critical condition.

A police officer was hurt while responding to the scene. The injury is not life-threatening. DPD did not say what led to the injury.

FOX 4 crews saw dozens of evidence markers at the scene of the shooting and multiple cars with bullet holes.

Investigators have not said what they think led to the shooting.

Dallas police are actively investigating and looking to obtain video of the shooting.

