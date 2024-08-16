Dallas Shooting: Man arrested for killing 1, injuring 4 at Dallas gas station

article

Dallas police arrested a man for a shooting in July that left one person dead and four others injured.

Dantae Brooks, 28, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a witness reported seeing Brooks open fire outside a gas station convenience store near Interstate 35 and Loop 12 in the Red Bird area of Dallas on July 27.

The suspect was wearing all black and a black ski mask at the time, but the witness told police she recognized him because she had seen him multiple times, including just before the shooting, the court document says.

A total of five people were hit by the gunfire. One person died. Two others are still in the hospital.

A police officer was also injured trying to clear the crowd. That officer is back home.

The shooting is still being investigated.