Dallas shooting victim found dead in crash car

Police are trying to determine who shot a person that crashed off a Dallas highway overnight.

The vehicle veered off the CF Hawn Freeway near Bruton Road in South Dallas just after midnight Monday morning.

Sunnyvale family of 5 shot in townhome parking lot

The driver who’d been shot was dead by the time first responders arrived.

Investigators are still trying to identify the victim and determine whether he or she died from the crash or the shooting.