Dallas shooting: Man shot and killed in apartment breezeway, police say

Dallas police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in the breezeway of an apartment complex.

Police responded to a request from Dallas Fire-Rescue to come to the apartments on the northbound service road of Marvin D. Love Freeway shortly before midnight on the Fourth of July.

When officers arrived, they spotted 51-year-old Tyrer Pearson shot in the apartment breezeway.

Pearson was declared dead at the scene.

Dallas police are investigating.