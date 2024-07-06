Dallas shooting: Man shot and killed in apartment breezeway, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in the breezeway of an apartment complex.
Police responded to a request from Dallas Fire-Rescue to come to the apartments on the northbound service road of Marvin D. Love Freeway shortly before midnight on the Fourth of July.
When officers arrived, they spotted 51-year-old Tyrer Pearson shot in the apartment breezeway.
Pearson was declared dead at the scene.
Dallas police are investigating.