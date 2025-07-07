The Brief Nine-year-old Janie Hunt, a Highland Park ISD student and relative of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is confirmed among those killed in the flooding in Central Texas. Hunt is one of three Highland Park ISD students killed in the devastating flooding. 27 campers and counselors were killed in the flooding at Camp Mystic, according to the camp.



Family members confirmed to FOX 4 that 9-year-old Janie Hunt, a Highland Park ISD student, was among the Camp Mystic campers killed in the devastating flooding in Central Texas.

Hunt is related to Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and FC Dallas owner Dan Hunt.

27 campers and counselors were killed in the flooding at Camp Mystic, according to the camp.

Hunt family reacts

Janie Hunt (Courtesy: Hunt Family)

What they're saying:

"Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberley and the tragic loss of so many lives — including a precious little Hunt cousin, along with several friend’s little girls," Tavia Hunt, Clark’s wife, wrote in a post on Instagram.

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 5: (L-R) Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, and his wife Tavia Hunt walk on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 5, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by J Expand

"If your heart is broken, I assure you God is near. He is gentle with your wounds. And He is still worthy—even when your soul is struggling to believe it. Trust doesn’t mean you’re over the pain; it means you’re handing it to the only One who can hold it with love and restore what was lost.

For we do not grieve as those without hope."

Highland Park community reacts

Local perspective:

Janie Hunt attended Robert S. Hyer Elementary in Highland Park.

Two other Highland Park students, Lila Bonner and Eloise Peck, were also killed in the flooding.

Several people in Highland Park have wrapped their trees in green ribbons in honor of those who lost their lives in the flooding.

Highland Park High School PTA says they will give out green ribbons on Monday for families who are looking to do the same.

What they're saying:

Highland Park ISD Superintendent Dr. Mike Rockwood released a statement about the flooding over the weekend.

Our hearts are heavy following the devastating flood in the Texas Hill Country.

Many of our students were in the area, and our community is heartbroken for the families deeply affected by this tragedy.

In the midst of this pain, we are incredibly moved by the outpouring of love and support from our churches, families, and broader community. Your compassion and care have been a source of strength in these difficult hours.

Please continue to keep all those impacted in your thoughts and prayers.

We will share any appropriate updates as they become available, and we remain committed to supporting our students, staff, and families through this challenging time.